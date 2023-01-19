News Live: PM Modi in Mumbai today to inaugurate projects worth Rs 38,000 cr
updated: Jan 19 2023, 10:20 ist
10:18
Terror suspects caught in Jahangirpuri
Terror suspect Naushad was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers Ashfaq & Suhail who're LeT terrorists. Suhail made plan to target big leaders in Punjab. Naushad met Pak-based terrorists during his stay in various jails:Delhi Police
09:36
MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and G20 delegates start their day with a Yoga session
MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and G20 delegates who are in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to attend the Health Working Group meeting begin their day with a Yoga session at Kovalam beach pic.twitter.com/6baEE6HDvY
Four US citizens, permanent residents among those killed in Nepal plane crash: State Department
Two American citizens and as many permanent residents were among those killed in the tragic plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara early this week, a US official has said.
Speaking at his daily news conference on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way it can in this difficult hour.
At least 71 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines' aircraft with 72 people onboard crashed into Seti river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to officials of the Kathmandu-based carrier.
One person on board the aircraft is still missing.
DGCA is looking into the matter where a Scoot Airlines (Singaporean airline) Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule
