News Live: Massive searches across J&K in connection with investigation of case over threat to journalists

  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 09:29 ist
  • 09:28

    UN Security Council to discuss North Korea on Monday after ICBM launch

  • 08:48

  • 08:11

    Hyderabad Police books 8 people over the attack on Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad 

  • 07:59

    Assam CID recovers money looted by fraudsters within a day

    A quick response from the Assam Police's CID has saved Rs 20 lakh of an aspiring medical student looted by cyber fraudsters, officials said on Friday.

    Police said that on Thursday, the student lodged a complaint about an online fraud of Rs 20 lakh at the Citizen Cyber Fraud Reporting helpline. As per the complaint, the fraudsters looted money from the victim in the name of giving him admission into D.Y. Patil Medical College in Pune.

  • 07:58

    COP27 extended by a day in attempt to take ongoing negotiations to logical end: Bhupender Yadav

  • 07:58

    Better employment avenues for J-K youth Centre's priority: Union Minister Teli

    Providing better avenues of employment and increasing social security measures for the youth and working class of Jammu and Kashmir are among the top priorities of the central government, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said on Friday.