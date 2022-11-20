News Live: Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund, final COP27 deal elusive
News Live: Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund, final COP27 deal elusive
updated: Nov 20 2022, 08:38 ist
08:36
Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early Sunday morning following specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.
So far, there are no reports of any casualty on either side, the official said. - PTI.
08:13
Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund, final COP27 deal elusive
Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but paused before backing a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.
After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released a text of the draft agreement - and simultaneously called a plenary session to gavel it through as a final, overarching agreement.
The session approved the text's provision to set up a "loss and damage" fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods. - Reuters.
08:01
FIFA chief accuses critics of Qatar of hypocrisy ahead of World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused critics of World Cup host Qatar's treatment of migrant workers of hypocrisy on Saturday, adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp of 9 deg C, lowest of season so far
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, and "poor" air quality on Saturday.
The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280. The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days.
06:34
'Love Jihad' case in Bihar's Katihar, victim seeks justice from court
An incident of alleged "love jihad" was reported in Bihar's Katihar district when a Muslim youth, posing as Hindu on social media, befriended and married asHindu girl and then started applying pressure on her for conversion.
The victim, named Julie, 29, a native of Manihari block in the district filed a case against Katihar district court seeking justice.
Western Naval Command (WNC) Navy Half Marathon commences at Azad Maidan in Mumbai
