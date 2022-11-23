News Live: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with Eutelsat 10B mission

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been released from his national contract after being omitted from the squad for the India T20 series, heralding the end of the veteran batsman's international career.
New Zealand's top run-scorer in T20 and third-highest in one day cricket, 36-year-old Guptill has been out of favour with selectors who opted for rising star Finn Allen against India and at the recent World Cup in Australia.
UP: Husband, friend held for killing wife, cutting body into pieces
The Sitapur police have arrested the man, who allegedly strangled his wife and cut her body into pieces before disposing it off in a field with the help of a friend.
Police say that the accused, Pankaj Maurya, 46, has confessed to his crime. The wife's body was found on November 8.
The police have also arrested the friend, who helped the accused.
Guptill released from New Zealand contract
