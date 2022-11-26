News Live: Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims, says Dr S Jaishankar

Quadcopter recovered near International Border in Amritsar
Punjab | One quadcopter recovered around 9.05 pm yesterday near the International Border in Amritsar after BSF party of BOP Daoke heard the sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistan side to the Indian side & soon returning to the Pak side & fired upon it. pic.twitter.com/squZWFjiTT
On anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost, says President Murmu
On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
Mumbai Police pay tribute to martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks
Border firing: Most offices in Shillong shut; vehicles stranded
Most state government offices and few banks in Meghalaya capital city Shillong on Friday wore a deserted look amid "non-cooperation day" called by the five local organisations to protest against November 22 shooting incident which claimed five civilians of Meghalaya and an Assam forest guard in West Jaintia Hills district.
In the wake of the border firing, vehicle movement from Assam to Meghalaya remained suspended for the fourth day on Friday.
Attendance in the main and additional secretariat, maximum directorates of various departments was very thin as five organisations -- KSU, FKJGP, HNYF, RBYF and JSU -- called the "non-cooperation day" to protest against the firing by the Assam police and forest guards at the bordering Mukroh village.
Three held for flying drone near PM Modi's rally in Gujarat
The central agencies' officers have arrested three youths, who were allegedly flying a drone in a 'No Fly Zone' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a public rally at Bavla village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said.
Ahmedabad Rural District Superintendent of Police, Amit Vasava told local media that on Thursday when the Prime Minister was addressing people, a drone was spotted flying at a small distance from the podium, following which a police constable on-duty immediately brought it down.
Ammonia gas leak in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas; 2 sick
West Bengal | Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, late at night. Two local residents fall sick due to the gas leak pic.twitter.com/6LxOeSqyn9
PM Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court today
Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims, says Dr S Jaishankar
