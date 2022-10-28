News Live: Bengaluru police arrest 18 involved in betting, recover Rs 4.68 lakh

Indian Ocean should not be 'playground' of world military powers: SL
Sri Lanka reiterated that that the Indian Ocean should not be an area of conflict or the "playground" for world military powers.
"This Ocean as a vital channel of sea communication facilitates a large volume of energy, raw material and food supply between the East and the West, thus it is imperative that we keep it safe. We don't want this to be an area of conflict and war or the playground of world military powers," State Defence Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said.
Bandara represented Sri Lanka at the recently concluded Defence Ministers' Conclave 2022 at the India's premier biennial global defence exhibition - DefExpo2022 - at Gandhinagar, in India.
QS Rankings: IIT Bombay best in employability, IIT Delhi ranks second
IIT Bombay is the best educational institution in India, as per the 'QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023'.
In the rankings, released in London recently, IIT Bombay was evaluated as India's top higher education institution for its excellence in employability, social concern, and environment.
IIT Bombay was featured in the 281-300 rank range, followed by IIT Delhi (321-340 rank) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the third rank (361-380).
Apart from this, IIT Bombay was also included in the world's top 100 institutes based on the employability of its graduates.
West Zone Police of Bengaluru arrests 18 people and recovers Rs 4,68,200 that was used for cricket betting. 17 mobile phones also seized by Police.
Fire breaks out in Mumbai
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter, ousts Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal
