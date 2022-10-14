News Live: BSF troops shoot down drone from Pakistan near International Border
News Live: BSF troops shoot down drone from Pakistan near International Border
updated: Oct 14 2022, 08:20 ist
Track the latest news highlights from around the world, only with DH!
08:18
BSF troops shoot down drone from Pakistan near International Border
BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan's side along International Border at 4.35 am in Gurdaspur sector, Punjab. A massive search operation is launched in the entire area: Senior BSF official. (ANI)
06:09
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Chhattisgarh
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred today at around 5.28 am 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/W0E8BnbI9x
BSF troops shoot down drone from Pakistan near International Border
BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan's side along International Border at 4.35 am in Gurdaspur sector, Punjab. A massive search operation is launched in the entire area: Senior BSF official. (ANI)
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Chhattisgarh
India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries as well: Sitharaman
India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well, Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharamansaid on Thursday.
(PTI)
Heavy rains in UP's Prayagraj cause a flood-like situation in low-lying areas