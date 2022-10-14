News Live: BSF troops shoot down drone from Pakistan near International Border

  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 08:20 ist
Track the latest news highlights from around the world, only with DH!
  • 08:18

    BSF troops shoot down drone from Pakistan near International Border

    BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan's side along International Border at 4.35 am in Gurdaspur sector, Punjab. A massive search operation is launched in the entire area: Senior BSF official. (ANI)

  • 06:09

    4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Chhattisgarh

  • 06:07

    India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries as well: Sitharaman

    India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well, Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharamansaid on Thursday.

    (PTI)

  • 06:06

    Heavy rains in UP's Prayagraj cause a flood-like situation in low-lying areas