News Live: Jaishankar begins his first bilateral visit to Egypt

  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 08:38 ist
  • 08:37

    Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

  • 08:33

  • 07:11

    US announces $725 mn in additional military assistance to Ukraine

  • 07:08

    PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.

  • 07:06

    Passenger bus hits improvised bomb in central Mali; 10 dead

    Apassengerbusstruck animprovisedexplosive device incentralMali, killing at least10people and wounding dozens of others, authorities said Friday, blaming Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida.

    The explosion took place Thursday afternoon in the village of Tile in Bandiagara region, the Malian military said in a statement. Among the victims was a 5-year-old girl. Some 38 otherpassengerswere taken to regional hospitals for treatment.
    (AP)