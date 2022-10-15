News Live: Jaishankar begins his first bilateral visit to Egypt

US announces $725 mn in additional military assistance to Ukraine
07:08
PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
07:06
Passenger bus hits improvised bomb in central Mali; 10 dead
Apassengerbusstruck animprovisedexplosive device incentralMali, killing at least10people and wounding dozens of others, authorities said Friday, blaming Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida.
The explosion took place Thursday afternoon in the village of Tile in Bandiagara region, the Malian military said in a statement. Among the victims was a 5-year-old girl. Some 38 otherpassengerswere taken to regional hospitals for treatment. (AP)
Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram
US announces $725 mn in additional military assistance to Ukraine
PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
Passenger bus hits improvised bomb in central Mali; 10 dead
Apassengerbusstruck animprovisedexplosive device incentralMali, killing at least10people and wounding dozens of others, authorities said Friday, blaming Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida.
The explosion took place Thursday afternoon in the village of Tile in Bandiagara region, the Malian military said in a statement. Among the victims was a 5-year-old girl. Some 38 otherpassengerswere taken to regional hospitals for treatment.
(AP)