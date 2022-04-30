BSF downs drone along India-Pak border in Punjab

The drone was intercepted around 1:15 am

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Apr 30 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 00:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

 A China-made drone that was entering India from Pakistan was intercepted by the BSF early on Friday along the International Border in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

The black coloured quadcopter was "brought down" after the troops fired at it near the Dhanoe Kalan village along the front in the Amritsar region, he said.

The 'Made in China' drone of the 'DJI Matrice-300' model was finally found lying on the ground by the troops around 6:15 am, the officer said. 

