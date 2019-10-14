BSF protests non-inclusion of contingent in RD parade

The Border Security Force (BSF), that guards important Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has protested non-inclusion of its marching contingent in the Republic Day parade to be held at the Rajpath in January next year, official sources said on Monday.

An official order issued by the Union home ministry early this month has been accessed by PTI and it said that only the marching and band contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Delhi Police will be part of the Republic Day parade-2020 to be held on January 26.

The BSF has been asked to only send its camel contingent and camel-mounted band team.

"The BSF has taken up the issue with the home ministry. It is being considered," a senior home ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.

Official sources in the force said the BSF marching contingent was not given a slot in the parade that was held this year in January and despite representation made by the border guarding force, the contingent was not included.

The Republic Day parade is an esteemed event and troops and officers of various uniformed forces take pride in showcasing their ceremonial best at the event that showcases the defence, security, development and cultural prowess of the country.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF is tasked to guard India's terror and infiltration prone border with Pakistan, the crime-sensitive frontier with Bangladesh and is also deployed to render a number of tasks in the internal security domain of the country.

Last year, amongst the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), both CISF and CRPF were kept out of the January 26 event while the contingents of ITBP, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and BSF participated in the parade.

These squads, dressed in their best official and ceremonial regalia, march down the citadel of power at Raisina Hills in central Delhi to the 17th century-built monument Red Fort as per tradition.

The government, in April 2017, had told Parliament that this random exclusion of the CAPF contingents was being done due to "time constraints" during the annual parade.