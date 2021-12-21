MP who attended LS on Monday tests positive for Covid

BSP MP Danish Ali who attended Lok Sabha on Monday tests positive for Covid-19

The parliamentarian, who is fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 15:17 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali file photo. Credit: IANS Photo

BSP MP Danish Ali who attended Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday has tested positive for Covid-19.

The parliamentarian, who is fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms.

Ali tweeted on Tuesday to say that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Also read: Centre silent on Covid-19 booster doses despite studies showing benefits

"Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for Covid-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also," he said and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

"I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he said.

 

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 23. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
danish ali
BSP
Parliament
Lok Sabha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 