Built houses for poor and made them lakhpatis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in the last seven years, his government gave pucca houses to three crore poor people and made them lakhpatis, underlining that most of such houses were in the name of women who became malkins (owners).

Addressing the Atmanirbhar Arthavyavastha (self-reliant economy) symposium organised by the BJP, he said a big dream of poor persons is having their own home.

Also Read: 'PM Modi has traces of God in him': MP CM

In this year's Budget, it has been stated that 80 lakh pucca houses will be built for the poor and about Rs 48,000 crore will be spent on this, Modi said noting that this was also a way to bring people out of poverty.

"When one gets a home, a poor person gets courage...We did not know the power of people, there have been plenty of people in this country who used to be poor for political gains," he said.

Modi also cited the example of Jan-Dhan Yojana to state that the self-respect of the poor rose when they got accounts in their names.

The houses that the government builds for the poor in a way makes them lakhpati, he said.

"When i was young, lakhpati word used to sound very overwhelming....But the houses we have given to the poor if you look at it from the point of view of its value, then in the last seven years, by giving pucca houses to three crore poor people, we made them lakhpatis," Modi said.

Also Read: RSS body SJM voices concern over Budget's 'lack' of push to employment

"Those, who were poor and lived in slums, have their own houses now. Compared to the past, our government has increased the allocation amount and size of these houses so that there is space for the education of children. It is also a big thing that out of these houses, most of them are in the name of women. We have also made women malkins (owners)," he said.

"We always work for social justice and consider it our responsibility," he added.

Modi said that like social justice is necessary for the welfare of society, similarly, balanced development is also important for the welfare of the country,

In his address on the Union Budget, Modi also said the focus of the Budget is on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth.

He asserted that it is imperative that India becomes self-reliant.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced an allocation of a whopping Rs 48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), both rural and urban, during the next fiscal year.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: