CAA Protests: Clashes erupt in UP's Rampur; 1 dead

One person died and several people, including policemen, were injured as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said.

Five two-wheelers, including one of a media persons and one of the police, and a car were set afire during the violence and five protesters were injured in police lathi-charge, they added.

"Of the five injured, four were referred to Meerut for treatment where one died, while another is in a serious condition. Around a dozen protestors have been detained," District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Singh told PTI.

Around 400 to 500 people gathered near the city Eidgah to protest against the amended Citizenship Act amid a bandh call, he said.

"Over a dozen policemen also suffered minor injuries during stone-pelting by protesters, including children aged between 12 and 18 years," Singh said.

Another dozen protesters suffered minor injuries in tear gas shelling by the police, he added.

A bandh call was given by the anti-CAA protesters in Rampur on Saturday even as section 144 of the CrPc, which bars assembly of people, is in force in the region and the internet remains suspended.