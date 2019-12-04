Cabinet approves amendments to Senior Citizen Act

The government has approved a Bill to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007 to ensure that the basic rights and needs of the elderly people are fulfilled as provided under the law, and also a nodal officer is appointed at each of the police stations for their safety and security.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 got the approval of the Union Cabinet at its meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting.

He said that the Bill seeks to ensure that “a good care” of THE senior citizens is taken in the country with respect to their health needs, house and other necessities.

The minister, however, did not share any further details about the proposed changes the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007, saying they will come with the introduction of the Amendment Bill in Parliament.

According to sources, the Bill provides for minimum standards for the registration and maintenance of old age homes and the home-care service agencies.

Besides the appointment of a nodal police officer for senior citizens in every police station, the Bill provides for the creation of a special police unit at the district level for the elderly people and also a helpline to provide assistance in case of need.

The Bill aims at providing for proper maintenance and welfare of the parents and senior citizens.