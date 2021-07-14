Cabinet nod to extend term of commission on OBC issue

Cabinet approves term extension of commission to examine OBC sub-categorisation

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 20:55 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes in the Central List by six months.

This is the 11th extension of the Commission. The term of the Commission was to end on July 31 and has now been extended to January 31 next year.

The proposed extension of tenure and addition in its terms of reference shall enable the “Commission” to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorization of OBCs, after consultation with various stake holders, an official statement said.

