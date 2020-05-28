Cabinet secretary calls meeting with municipal commissioners, DMs of 13 COVID-19 hit cities

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday will hold a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities in the country that include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, officials said.

Chief secretaries and principal secretaries (health) of the states concerned will also attend the meeting to be held through video conference.

Municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) will attend the meeting, a Home Ministry official said.

District magistrates or collectors of the districts concerned will also join the meeting, the official said.