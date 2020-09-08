Calcutta HC seeks reports on Visva-Bharati violence

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 08 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 21:49 ist

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought reports from the authorities on the violence at the Visva-Bharati university last month.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Shampa Sarkar directed the varsity, Sriniketan Santiniketan Development Authority and the West Bengal government to file the reports in the form of affidavits by September 16.

The PIL, which urged for a CBI investigation into the vandalism on August 17 over the construction of a boundary wall, will be taken up for hearing again on September 18.

Trouble erupted at Visva-Bharati, a central university, in the Birbhum district on August 17 as a mob ransacked its properties to protest the construction of a boundary wall at the 'Poush Mela' ground.

