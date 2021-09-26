Canada lifts ban on flights from India: Check details

Canada on Sunday announced that it will allow direct and indirect flights from India, after a month-long ban on travel from the country due to the Covid-19 situation.

Passengers travelling on direct flights will be required to present a negative Covid-19 report obtained from the Genestrings Laboratory, located above the metro station in the Airport Connect Building (ACB) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Canadian government said. The test has to be taken within 18 hours of their scheduled departure. The test result has to be presented to the air operator before boarding the flight.

Those who contracted coronavirus before can present a test report from any certified laboratory in India.

Passengers won't be allowed to board if they fail to meet any of the requirements.

Those ravelling on indirect flights will be required to furnish a negative test report from the third country. Canada has warned that many countries may still not be allowing Indians due to the Covid threat and some may not have testing facilities at airports.

If a person contracts the virus during travel, they may be quarantined in line with local healthcare rules or be returned to point of departure, the new travel guidelines said.

