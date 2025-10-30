<p>Atop the 300 feet tall Bhuvanagiri Hill in Uttara Kannada’s Siddapur stands a temple unlike any other in the state — the Bhuvaneshwari temple, dedicated to the goddess revered as the presiding deity of Kannada.</p>.<p>It is the only temple in Karnataka where Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is worshipped every single day of the year. While the Virupaksha Temple in Hampi also houses an idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, regular rituals are not performed there. </p>.<p>On November 1 every year, Rajyotsava is celebrated in the Bhuvanagiri temple, honouring the spirit of Kannada.</p>.<p>Nestled amid the thick forests of the Western Ghats and surrounded by the gently swaying coconut palms and lush banana and areca nut plantations, this temple is located about eight kilometres from Siddapur on the state highway to Kumta. Visitors can either climb the steps leading up from a pond below or drive up a winding path that reaches the temple gate.</p>.<p>The pond lying at the foot of the hill is spread across two acres. Its water, used solely for temple rituals, glistens in the morning sun. From here, around 250 stone steps lead to the sanctum. Alongside the main shrine of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari stand smaller temples dedicated to Lord Ganapati, Gopalakrishna, Nandikeshwara and the serpent deities (Nagas).</p>.One language, many voices.<p>Inside, the sanctum houses a self-manifested (Udbhava) idol of the goddess, whose feet rest upon a linga. The stone sanctum and the monolithic flag post (dhwajastambha) carved from a single rock stand as enduring witnesses to the temple’s antiquity. While the core structure has a Vijayanagara-style stone architecture, the surrounding halls and entrances have been renovated over time.</p>.<p>At the temple entrance, fluttering red-and-yellow Kannada flags and bright door hangings greet every visitor, symbolising the temple’s deep connection with Karnataka’s linguistic and cultural pride.</p>.<p><strong>Legend and lineage</strong></p>.<p>According to legend, the goddess chose to make Bhuvanagiri her abode after slaying the demon Bhuvanasura. Historical references indicate that the rulers of the Kadamba dynasty, who governed from Banavasi, worshipped Goddess Bhuvaneshwari as their nada devate as early as the fourth century.</p>.<p>They are believed to have originally conceived the idea of constructing a temple dedicated to her, though they were unable to carry it out.</p>.<p>Later, the Vijayanagara rulers, who also revered the goddess, installed an idol in Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple. Taking a cue, the Bilagi kings, loyal feudatories of Vijayanagara and ardent patrons of Kannada, took up the construction of the temple at Bhuvanagiri.</p>.<p>The temple was completed in 1692 by Basavendra, the last ruler of the Bilagi kingdom, whose dominion once stretched from the Gangavali river in present-day Uttara Kannada to the Gangolli river in Udupi district.</p>.<p><strong>Faith and festivity</strong></p>.<p>The temple’s daily rituals are carried out by the hereditary priests of the Muttige family, who have been serving the goddess for generations. The pooja and prayers are offered thrice a day.</p>.<p>Every year, the temple’s festive calendar unfolds with grandeur from the Sharannavarathri and Rathotsava to the colourful Pallakki Utsava and Teppotsava (boat festival) held during the Karthika full moon.</p>.<p>During this festival, the pond is illuminated with thousands of oil lamps and the goddess’s idol is taken on a decorated boat that glides gracefully across the water, a spectacle that draws devotees from far and wide.</p>.<p>People from nearby villages such as Gunjagodu, Bedkani, Muttige and Halageri consider Goddess Bhuvaneshwari their <span class="italic">kuladevate</span> (family deity) and gather here in large numbers for the celebrations. The temple is managed by a local village committee, which oversees its upkeep and annual events. Devotees and committee members believe this sacred site, one of the rare temples where Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is worshipped throughout the year, deserves greater recognition and support to help preserve its legacy.</p>