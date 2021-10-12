Capacity cap on airlines to be removed from October 18

With the Covid-19 situation easing, the government on Tuesday announced that airlines will be allowed to carry out all services they used to during pre-Covid-19 times from next Monday.

On September 18, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed airlines to operate a maximum of 85 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 72.5 per cent till then.

"After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel...it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from 18 October, 2021 without any capacity restrictions," a Ministry of Civil Aviation order said.

The airlines and airport operators should, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19 are strictly adhered to and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel, it added.

The carriers have been operating 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since August 12 while between July 5 and August 12, the cap stood at 65 per cent. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 per cent.

The government had earlier allowed carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent when it had resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year and the cap was gradually increased to 80 per cent by December last year.

However on May 28 this year, the government decided to bring down the cap from 80 per cent to 50 per cent after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

