Case against Akhilesh Yadav for violation of poll code

Yadav spoke to the media inside a polling centre when voting was in progress

PTI
PTI, Etawah,
  • Feb 21 2022, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 20:47 ist
Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI file photo

A case for the violation of the election code has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as he spoke to the media inside a polling centre when voting was in progress, an official said on Monday.

District Magistrate Shruti Singh said on Sunday when polling was in progress at a polling centre in Abhinav School of Saifai, Yadav spoke to reporters, the video of which surfaced on social media.

The Saifai SDM and the Circle Officer were asked to probe the matter.

On being finding it true and considering it a violation of the model code of conduct, a case was registered at the Saifai police station, she said.

Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
model code of conduct
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News

