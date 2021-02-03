Case registered against Sharjeel Usmani in Pune

A case for allegedly 'promoting enmity between different groups' was registered against Aligarh University alumnus Sharjeel Usmani in Pune on Tuesday in connection with his speech at the recent Elgar Parishad conclave.

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra had demanded action against Usmani, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

A case under section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc) was registered against him, said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Pradip Gavade, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, had filed a complaint with Swargate police station against Usmani, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Gupta added.

Also read: Maharashtra BJP demands action against Sharjeel Usmani

The Elgar Parishad conclave took place in the city on January 30 this year.

The gathering was also addressed by writer Arundhati Roy, Justice (retd) B G Kolse Patil and former IPS official S M Mushrif, among others.

Three years ago, several Left-leaning activists were arrested by the police for alleged naxal links following the December 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave and the caste violence at Bhima Koregaon war memorial the next day.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had demanded action against Usmani, alleging that he "insulted sentiments of the Hindu community."