CBI arrests Customs deputy-commissioner, exporter in document forgery case

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three-year-old case of alleged forgery in the export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Vikash Kumar and exporter Jyoti Biswas were taken into custody on Monday in a case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the basis of a complaint received from the Customs department in 2017, they said.

It is alleged that the accused in connivance with each other forged export related documents, used those documents as genuine and obtained huge amounts of duty drawback against false export of gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms, the officials said.

In a separate matter related to an alleged attempt to illegally export Rs 100 crore worth of Red Sanders wood, the CBI arrested Customs Superintendent Sandeep Kumar Dixit and another person, Sudhir Jha, the officials said.

"The case relates to allegations of exporting and attempting to export a total 240 MTs (metric tonnes) of Red Sanders, a prohibited item, valued Rs 100 crore through N S Dock, Kolkata Port, in 2016," a CBI spokesperson said here.

The CBI had registered the case on December 23, 2017, on a complaint received from the Customs and the Central Excise, Kolkata, he said.

All the four accused will be produced before a special court in Kolkata on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.