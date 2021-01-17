CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches

CBI arrests railways official in Rs 1-cr bribery case

  Jan 17 2021
The CBI on Sunday arrested a senior Indian Railways Engineering Service (IRES) official for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 crore and carried out searches at 20 locations across the country, officials said.

The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said.

The agency has recovered the bribe money, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 20 locations in Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand and two other states, they said. 

