CBI banks on Indrani's statement to corner Chidambaram

CBI investigators are banking on a statement recorded by INX Media case accused Indrani Mukerjea in front of a magistrate to corner former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Indrani last year recorded a statement before a magistrate claiming that she and her then-husband Peter met the then Finance Minister, in his North Block office, who requested them to help his son's business. She also referred to the meeting she and Peter had with Chidambaram's son Karti in Hotel Hyatt when the latter allegedly made the demand for USD one million.

Both Chidambaram and Karti had denied the allegations earlier. Peter and Indrani are facing trial on the charge of the murder of her daughter.

Investigators claimed that the statement recorded by Indrani has a value as it was recorded before a magistrate under relevant provisions of the CrPC.

However, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came to the defence of Chidambaram saying Indrani, who is in jail on charges of killing her daughter, has been made an approver in the case.

When Karti was arrested last year in the case, the CBI had used her statement in a court seeking to confront him with her. Karti was confronted with Indrani later at Byculla prisons where the latter repeated her allegations.

Sources had earlier said Indrani claimed that INX Media entered into an agreement with Karti-led Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd and payments were made to Advantage Strategic Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ASCPL), a company which is "indirectly linked" to Karti.

The FIR had claimed that Karti allegedly used his father's clout as Finance Minister to influence government officials to clear foreign direct investment to INX Media.