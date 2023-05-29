CBI books Rolls Royce in procurement corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Rolls Royce and its executives over alleged corruption in procurement of trainer aircraft, according to ANI.

The agency has registered a case against Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd; Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd; and one Sudhir Chuadhrie and Bhanu Chaudharie and other unknown public servants.

The case is related to cheating the Government of India in the matter of procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc, UK and its associate group companies, including M/s Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited, the CBI said.

CBI registers a case against British Aerospace company Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, Tim Jones, Director Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd and private individuals Sudhir Chuadhrie and Bhanu Chaudharie and other unknown public servants and private persons with the objective to cheat the… pic.twitter.com/tREN8OUkyk — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Mre details are awaited.