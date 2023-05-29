CBI books Rolls Royce in procurement corruption case

CBI books Rolls Royce in procurement corruption case

This is a developing story...

  • May 29 2023, 13:19 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Rolls Royce and its executives over alleged corruption in procurement of trainer aircraft, according to ANI

The agency has registered a case against Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd; Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd; and one Sudhir Chuadhrie and Bhanu Chaudharie and other unknown public servants. 

The case is related to cheating the Government of India in the matter of procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc, UK and its associate group companies, including M/s Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited, the CBI said.

Mre details are awaited. 

 

 

