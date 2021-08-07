CBI books Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn in Rs 6,833 crore bank fraud case

Registering one of its biggest bank fraud cases, the CBI has booked Kanpur-based Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn and its Chairman-cum-Managing Director Mata Prasad Agarwal and others for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 6,833 crore to a consortium of 10 banks led by Central Bank of India, officials said on Saturday.

Besides Agarwal, the CBI has also named Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Jt Managing Director and Guarantor, Sharda Agarwal, Director and Guarantor and Devesh Narain Gupta, Deputy Managing Director as accused in the FIR registered on the complaint of Central Bank of India, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at nine locations in Noida, Roorkee Kanpur and Fatehpur on Saturday, the officials said.

The bank in its complaint, now part of the FIR, alleged, "The said accused persons/entities have fraudulently and dishonestly, intentionally cheated the complainant bank to cause wrongful losses to it."

The misrepresented facts on the basis of false and fictitious documents have committed the act of forgery, they said.