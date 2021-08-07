CBI books Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn in bank fraud case

CBI books Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn in Rs 6,833 crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at nine locations in Noida, Roorkee Kanpur and Fatehpur on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Registering one of its biggest bank fraud cases, the CBI has booked Kanpur-based Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn and its Chairman-cum-Managing Director Mata Prasad Agarwal and others for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 6,833 crore to a consortium of 10 banks led by Central Bank of India, officials said on Saturday.

Besides Agarwal, the CBI has also named Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Jt Managing Director and Guarantor, Sharda Agarwal, Director and Guarantor and Devesh Narain Gupta, Deputy Managing Director as accused in the FIR registered on the complaint of Central Bank of India, they said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at nine locations in Noida, Roorkee Kanpur and Fatehpur on Saturday, the officials said.

The bank in its complaint, now part of the FIR, alleged, "The said accused persons/entities have fraudulently and dishonestly, intentionally cheated the complainant bank to cause wrongful losses to it."

The misrepresented facts on the basis of false and fictitious documents have committed the act of forgery, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBI
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 