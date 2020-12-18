CBI conducting searches at various locations in Hyderabad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at various locations in Hyderabad in connection with a bank fraud case.
Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at various locations in Hyderabad, in connection with a bank fraud case
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KNWZBz8KRp
— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
More details awaited.
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India
50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic
Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5
DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'
Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her
Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking