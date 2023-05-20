CBI files charge sheet against Tytler in '84 riots case

CBI files charge sheet against Congress's Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler talks to media during party president Rahul Gandhi's nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament at Rajghat, in New Delhi, in April. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market" on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

Also read | 1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi High Court

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the officials said.

The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.

