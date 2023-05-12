CBSE Class 10 results declared

CBSE Class 10 results declared: Pass percentage at 93.12, girls outshine boys

Over 1.34 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 18:12 ist

The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 10 results with 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. The board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition".

The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials said.

Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official said.

The pass percentage last year was 94.40.

Over 1.34 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category.

Results can be checked on the official website.

India News
Education
CBSE

