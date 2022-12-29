CBSE releases Class 10, 12 exam date sheets

CBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheet; exams to begin on Feb 15

The examinations will begin at 10.30 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 20:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin from February 15.

Releasing the date sheet, the board said sufficient gap has been given between two subjects, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates.

Examinations will begin at 10.30 am.

