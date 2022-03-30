CCS approves procurement of 15 light combat helicopters

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 19:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore.

The defence ministry said 10 helicopters will be for the Indian Air Force and five will be for the Indian Army.

"The CCS has approved procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore," it said.

Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously developed combat helicopter containing around 45 per cent indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 per cent.

This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.

