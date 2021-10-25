Central Railway, Western Railway to start 100% services

After nearly 19 months, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will start 100 per cent suburban trains services in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) from 28 October.

The CR-WR will scale up the series to pre-Covid-19 level.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown from 22 March, 2021, train services were stopped completely. Later from 15 June, 2020, railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra Government and approved by the Ministry of Railways.

The categories of commuters who were allowed by the State Government and approved by the Ministry of Railways were subsequently enlarged in August 2021 and in recent weeks to travel in suburban trains.

Presently, CR and WR are running 1702 and 1304 suburban services on the Mumbai division of CR and WR respectively which is 95.70% of its total suburban services.

From 28.10.2021, Central and Western Railways will run suburban services to Pre-covid level on Mumbai division of CR and WR i.e. 100% services viz. 1774 on Central Railway and 1367 on Western Railway.

Only categories identified by the State Government and also as per the SOP released by them are permitted to travel.