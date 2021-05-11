Centre allocates 45,000 vials of Covid-19 drug tocilizumab to states

The Centre on Tuesday said additional 45,000 vials of tocilizumab, used for treatment of Covid-19, have been allocated to states and union territories to meet the increased demand.

Tocilizumab is not manufactured in India and is sourced from Swiss pharmaceutical firm Hoffman La Roche, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said.

Earlier, 9,900 vials of tocilizumab were allocated to states and union territories on April 30.

Till about March, 2021, the demand for Tocilizumab by various hospitals across the country was adequately being met until the sudden spike of Covid cases started from April, 2021 onwards where on the demand for the drug went up drastically, Gowda said.

In a goodwill gesture, Roche has donated 50,000 vials (80 mg strength) for Covid patients in India through Indian Red Cross Society on 10th May, 2021 and which has been allocated by Government of India to States and Central Government Hospitals.

"Following this, a commercial quantity of 45,000 vials (80 mg strength), imported into India on 11th May, 2021, has been further allocated to States/UTs by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Pharmaceuticals on 11th May, 2021. A quantity of 40000 vials out of 45,000 vials has been kept at the disposal of State Governments/UTs which in turn will cater to the needs of patients both in Government Hospitals and Private hospitals in their States," the statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer said.

The States have also been advised to take all measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing and ensure that the drug is used very judiciously and strictly as per the National clinical management protocol for Covid-19 patients.