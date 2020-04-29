Centre allows stranded people to be transported to their home states amid lockdown

Amid rising demands for allowing stranded workers and students to transport them to their native places, the Centre on Wednesday put in place a mechanism for their travel which includes allowing only those who are found asymptomatic after a mandatory screening of such people before the journey.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order amending the April 15 revised guidelines on the COVID-19 lockdown in this regard to allow migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other stranded at different places.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

According to the order, in case a group of stranded persons wish to move between states, both the states must consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.

Those who want to travel should be screened and those found asymptomatic, would be allowed to proceed in buses, which will be sanitised. Safe social distancing norms should be followed in buses, the order said.

The states falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such people. On arrival at the destination, such people would be assessed by the local health authorities and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping them in institutional quarantine.

"They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu App through which their health status can be monitored," the order said.

In the recent times, some states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat have transported stranded students and pilgrims from other states.

Protests by migrant workers were witnessed in Surat and Hyderabad recently, demanding that they be sent to their home states.