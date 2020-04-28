Centre assures quick evacuation of stranded seafarers

Ajith Athrady
  • Apr 28 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 16:25 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

The Centre on Tuesday assured various seafarers associations that it will take all possible steps for quick evacaution of the stranded seafarers whenever the situation becomes favourable.

Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya during his  interaction via video conference with ship liners, shipping companies, maritime associations, seafarers unions regarding the change of crew at Indian Ports, also direcred the officials to prepare evacaution plan. 

Mandaviya also acknowledged the challenges faced by the seafarers and appreciated their work in this crucial and testing time.

The Minister directed the officials of the shipping ministry to ease the process of ''sign-on and sign-off'' for the seafarers at the Indian Ports, said the government.

Representatives from Indian National Ship Owners Association, Maritime Association of Nationwide Shipping Agencies India, National Union of Seafarers of India, Indian Maritime Foundation, Maritime Union of India, Maritime Association of Ship Owners Ship managers and Agents, among others participated in the interaction.
 

Coronavirus
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown

