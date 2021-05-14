Govt eases public procurement rules for Covid supplies

Centre eases public procurement rules for Covid supplies

The commerce and industry ministry said the exemption would be applicable till September 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Friday said it has temporarily done away with the mandatory local content requirement norms for public procurement of Covid supplies.

The commerce and industry ministry said the exemption would be applicable till September 30.

"The government has exempted the public procurement of supplies required for containment of Covid-19 global pandemic from the applicability of Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017," the ministry said in a statement.

The government issued Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order on June 15, 2017 to promote domestic production of goods and services and enhance income and employment in the country.

The order aimed at incentivising production linked through local content requirements to encourage domestic manufacturers' participation in public procurement activities over entities merely importing to trade or assemble items.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Make in India

Related videos

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 