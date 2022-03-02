Centre extends seven programmes under its rehabilitation scheme

The Centre has approved the extension of seven programmes under the umbrella scheme 'Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates' till March 31 2026 with a central outlay of Rs 1,364.88 crore.

The approval for extension will ensure that assistance under the umbrella scheme continues to reach beneficiaries through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The scheme enables migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities, an official statement said.

This provides for assistance under sub-schemes Relief and Rehabilitation of displaced families of Pakistan Occupied Areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb, Relief assistance to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Relief assistance to Brus lodged in relief camps in Tripura, Enhanced relief to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims and Financial Assistance and other facilities to the families of affected civilian victims of terrorist violence including militancy, insurgency, communal/ Left Wing Extremism violence and cross border firing, victims of mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory and Grants-in-aid to Central Tibetan Relief Committee (CTRC).

Besides, the Centre is also providing Grants-in-Aid to the Government of West Bengal for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India, situated in Cooch Behar District and for resettlement of 922 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh.

Last month, the Centre approved the continuation of the Immigration Visa Foreigners Registration Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme till 31 March 2026 with a financial outlay of Rs.1,364.88 crore.

On February 21, the Centre approved the continuation of the central sector umbrella scheme of Border Infrastructure and Management till 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 13,020 crore.

The government also approved the second phase of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project with an expenditure of Rs 3,375 crore between 2022-23 and 2025-26.

It had also approved the extension of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) for three more fiscals till 2025-26 with a central outlay of Rs 26,275 crore.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: