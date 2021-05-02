Centre may incentivise medical students for Covid duty

Centre may incentivise medical, nursing students for joining Covid-19 duty

The medical personnel doing the Covid-19 duty may be given preference in the government recruitment and financial incentives

PTI
PTI,
  • May 02 2021, 17:19 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 19:21 ist
Decisions may include delaying NEET and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join the Covid-19 duty. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed various measures to augment human resources for effective management of the Covid-19 situation and possible steps discussed include incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said.

The final details are likely to be announced on Monday, they added.

"Decisions may include delaying NEET and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join the Covid-19 duty. The decisions may also include utilising services of final-year MBBS and nursing students," a government source added.

The medical personnel doing the Covid-19 duty may be given preference in the government recruitment and financial incentives as well, the source said.

The review meeting took place amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meeting with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can. 

