Centre plans to make seat belt alarm system mandatory for automakers, says Nitin Gadkari

Presently, it is mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to provide seat belt reminders only for front-seat passengers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 06 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 20:40 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI file photo

The government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

"Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles," he said while addressing a Business Standard programme to celebrate India@75.

Over-speeding caused maximum accident-related deaths in 2020: Report

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or just ignore them.

Even traffic policemen seldom fine passengers sitting on rear seats for not wearing seat belts.

According to a recent road ministry report, the number of persons killed and injured due to not wearing a seat belt during 2020 stood at 15,146 and 39,102, respectively.

