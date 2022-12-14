Centre says AIIMS server attack originated from China

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the AIIMS server attack originated from China
"FIR details that the attack originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by hackers. Data in the five servers has been successfully retrieved," ANI quoted senior MoHFW officials as saying.
AIIMS Delhi server attack | FIR details that the attack originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical & 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now: Senior officials from MoHFW
— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022
More to follow...
