Centre says AIIMS server attack originated from China

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the AIIMS server attack originated from China

"FIR details that the attack originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by hackers. Data in the five servers has been successfully retrieved," ANI quoted senior MoHFW officials as saying.

