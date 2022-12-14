Centre says AIIMS server attack originated from China

Centre says AIIMS server attack originated from China

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 14:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the AIIMS server attack originated from China

"FIR details that the attack originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by hackers. Data in the five servers has been successfully retrieved," ANI quoted senior MoHFW officials as saying.

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
AIIMS
India News

What's Brewing

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

 