Centre says ready to discuss every issue, including Manipur violence in Parliament

The government said at an all-party meeting on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.

Sources said Joshi had earlier in a meeting of the business advisory committee called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that the government was willing to discuss the violence in Manipur, a matter raised by opposition leaders.