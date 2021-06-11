Centre says reports on Co-WIN being hacked are fake

The Centre on Thursday debunked media reports about Co-WIN being hacked, stating that prima facie, these reports appear to be fake and that the portal stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment.
"There have been some unfounded media reports on the Co-WIN platform being hacked. Prima facie, these reports appear to be fake," a statement issued by the Union health ministry said.
Also read: Medical debts bankrupt Indians already ravaged by coronavirus
However, the ministry and the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) are getting the matter investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY), the statement said.
Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN), clarified that "our attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system. In this connection, we wish to state that Co-WIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment. No Co-WIN data is shared with any entity outside the Co-WIN environment. The data being claimed as having been leaked such as the geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at Co-WIN".
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus
Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis
DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command
Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind
Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends