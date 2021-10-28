Centre seeks details of algorithm, processes used by Facebook amid hate speech allegations

With Facebook embroiled in a row over alleged discrepancies in algorithmic recommendations, the Centre has sought an explaination from the social media giant.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a letter to Facebook India’s Managing Director Ajit Mohan (MD) and sought details from the US company on the system adopted by it to moderate content on its platform.

The government also asked the company to provide details on the method adopted by it to prevent harm to Facebook users from the algorithmic recommendations.

Based on the company reply, the IT Ministry may take further steps including an investigation into the issue.

"If required, the government may summon the company executives to seek explanation," said an official in the IT Ministry.

The US-based social media giant landed in controversy after Frances Haugen, a former employee and now a whistleblower, provided thousands of internal documents showing social media giant’s systems can fuel hate speech and fake news.



