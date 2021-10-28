Hate speech: GoI seeks details of Facebook algorithms

Centre seeks details of algorithm, processes used by Facebook amid hate speech allegations

The government has also asked Facebook to provide details of steps taken to safeguard users

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 28 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 13:36 ist
India enforced new IT intermediary rules earlier this year, aiming to bring greater accountability for big tech companies. Credit: Reuters File Photo

With Facebook embroiled in a row over alleged discrepancies in algorithmic recommendations, the Centre has sought an explaination from the social media giant.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a letter to Facebook India’s Managing Director Ajit Mohan (MD) and sought details from the US company on the system adopted by it to moderate content on its platform.

The government also asked the company to provide details on the method adopted by it to prevent harm to Facebook users from the algorithmic recommendations.

Based on the company reply, the IT Ministry may take further steps including an investigation into the issue.

"If required, the government may summon the company executives to seek explanation," said an official in the IT Ministry.

The US-based social media giant landed in controversy after Frances Haugen, a former employee and now a whistleblower, provided thousands of internal documents showing social media giant’s systems can fuel hate speech and fake news.
 

