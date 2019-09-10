Centre sets up panel to distribute J&K assets among UTs

Centre has constituted a three-member committee to look into the distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between the two successor Union Territories, which will come into existence on October 31, according to a report by CNN News18.

The committee will be chaired by Former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. Other members of the panel include retired IAS Officer Arun Goyal and retired Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) Officer Giriraj Prasad Gupta.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow...