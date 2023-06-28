Power sector reforms: States to get ₹1.43L cr incentive

Centre to provide Rs 1.43 lakh crore incentive to states for power sector reforms

The move aims to encourage and support the States in undertaking reforms to enhance the efficiency and performance of the power sector.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Jun 28 2023, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 12:48 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre will provide incentives worth Rs 1,43,332 crore ($17.08 billion) to states for power sector reforms in 2023-24, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has given a boost to reforms by the States in power sector by providing financial incentives in the form of additional borrowing permissions.

The move aims to encourage and support the States in undertaking reforms to enhance the efficiency and performance of the power sector.

More details are awaited. 

India News
Ministry of Finance

