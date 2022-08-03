Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

The Bill was aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 17:34 ist
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Wednesday withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha.

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashwini Vaishnaw
India News
Data Protection Bill
Lok Sabha
Parliament

What's Brewing

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

 