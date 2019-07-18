Chandrayaan 2 to launch on July 22: ISRO

India's most ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 will now be launched at 2.43 pm on Monday, July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has made this official announcement in a tweet.

After calling off the launch in the early hours of July 15, ISRO has been quick to rectify the Helium leak and other system faults in the cryogenic engine of the GSLV Mk III, the rocket launcher carrying the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, ISRO announced: "Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019." This comes days after Isro's last tweet attributing the suspension of the previous launch due to a 'technical snag'.

July 15 had offered the most comfortable launch window of 10 minutes for the Mission. But Isro has managed to successfully launch several satellites within one-minute windows in the past. However, delaying beyond July 31 could have potentially reduced the Orbiter's life around the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 project has an Orbiter, a Lander called Viram and a Rover called Pragyan. If it succeeds in soft-landing on the lunar South Pole, India would emerge as the fourth nation to do so after the United States, Russia and China. Israel had tried but had crash-landed its Mission.