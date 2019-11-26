Changes in question paper patterns by 2023: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would introduce major changes in the pattern of question papers for classes 10 and 12 by 2023 to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking among students.

It is the need of the hour keeping in mind country's future, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said at the school education summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

He said, "While this year students of Class 10 will get 20 per cent objective questions and 10 per cent questions would be based on creative thinking, by 2023 question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be based on creative, innovative and critical thinking."

Vocational subjects do not find many takers in India due to factors like lack of employability, poor value and absence of stability in the market, he said.

"There is also a need to promote proper linkages and bonding among key stakeholders in the schooling system including infrastructure, teachers, parents and students," he added.

He suggested that schools must devote more time to teachers who need to be trained rigorously and be groomed for three to six months to become mentors, highly motivated communicators, expressive, have critical thinking and emotional balance.

Talking about the new education policy, he said it aims at bridging the gap between vocational and main subjects.

"The new policy has recommended that vocational subjects need to be a part of the five subjects, it would be a good move. The NEP also focuses on different aspects like early childhood care, teacher training, promoting vocational education and thus, it would be a challenge to implement the same," he said.

His views were echoed by CBSE Director (Training and Skill Education) Biswajit Saha who said that schools in India need to focus on students' capability and not employability, implement adaptive and project-based learning and follow the children-centric methodology in the classroom.

"The flexibility in the system should be adapted in the curriculum transaction process to keep students' mindset and what they need in mind. With respect to the common curriculum, whatever subjects are being offered, the room is very much there to introduce an activity-based curriculum.

"If we want to really upgrade the system, then competency-based education needs to be implemented in the school systems which requires strong connect with the child," he said.

Young students can shape up their career orientation only when they are not loaded with a content-based curriculum. The flexibility in the system should be adapted by the school curriculum and the focus needs to be on activity-based skill formation of students, he added.