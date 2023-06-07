Chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case by June 15: Thakur

Chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case by June 15: Anurag Thakur

The Union Sports Minister also said that the election for the WFI chief's post would take place by June 30

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 18:32 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet in the case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh would be submitted by June 15.

The minister briefed the media after a meeting with the protesting wrestlers who have been demanding action against outgoing WFI chief over sexual harassment charges.

"A very positive discussion was held with the (protesting) wrestlers. They have demanded that the investigation (on charges against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) be concluded and chargesheet be filed by June 15," Thakur said after meeting the wrestlers at his residence.

"WFI elections to be held by June 30," he added, further informing the media, "WFI will have an Internal Complaints Committee, headed by a woman". 

The Sports Minister said all decisions were taken unanimously in the meeting. 

Protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia told the press after the meeting that they would call off protests till June 15. 

